Feature Game Heavy: The Best 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Features

Over the last 15 years, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross have shared relatively similar paths to getting to the top of hip-hop. Both started off on labels with more famous leaders (2 Chainz on Disturbing Tha Peace, Ross on Slip N’ Slide). Both saw astronomical turns in how fans appreciated their talents as the decade changed over and now, you pretty much are guaranteed a quotable or two from them whenever they hop on the track.
For this particular great debate, before we settle it in the mix on Friday, June 19 – we’re weighing features and guest appearances from the former Tity Boi and Rozay. Who came through with the best ones? Weigh in. Here’s our picks for some of the best 2 Chainz and Ross guest appearance moments.
1. Rick Ross – “Devil In A New Dress”
The hardest Ross feature for many came a decade ago when he backdoored Kanye West on this My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy classic.
2. 2 Chainz – “Mercy”
Speaking of jumping on Ye tracks, 2 Chainz cemented himself that 2012 was going to be his year by running with the anchor leg on “Mercy.”
3. Rick Ross – “Lord Knows”
Rick Ross over a Just Blaze beat is a cheat code. Rick Ross & Drake together is a cheat code. Combine all three elements and you have one of Take Care‘s best moments.
4. 2 Chainz – “All Me”
We see you a Drake track and raise you another one. 2 Chainz batted lead-off on the posse cut with him, Drizzy and Big Sean.
5. Rick Ross – “I’m On One”
Ross has been on numerous Khaled super posse cuts (“We Takin’ Over”, “Holla At Me Baby,” and so on) but the biggest one? The time he linked with Wayne & Drake for “I’m On One”
6. 2 Chainz – “Bandz A Make Her Dance”
Like you haven’t wilded out in a strip club to this.
7. Rick Ross – “What’s Free”
One of the standout tracks from Meek Mill’s Grammy-nominated Championships album was “What’s Free,” and since Ross has a notorious habit of stealing the show whenever partnered with Jay-Z, he came with it here too.
8. 2 Chainz – “Ali Bomaye”
Play “Ali Bomaye” at ignorant levels and realize that all three men brought it – but 2 Chainz? Oh 2 Chainz was out for blood on this.