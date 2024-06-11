Listen Live
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
1017 Memorial Day Giveback

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Forner 1017 artist Enchanting has passed away at age 26.

It was reported that she was in critical condition from a suspected overdose that led to her untimely passing.

 

Per reports from The Shade Room, a representative from her management, she was suffering from withdrawals.

Gucci Mane also sent his condolences on Instagram following the news of her passing.

Enchanting joined Gucci’s label in 2020 and departed after the release of 2022’s No Luv.  In 2023, the Texas native also contributed  “He Can’t Reach” with New York rapper Maiya The Don for the season two soundtrack of “Rap Sh!t.”

We are sending love and prayers to her family at this time.

Keep scrolling for more reactions after news of her untimely passing.

 

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

RELATED TAGS

2024 notable deaths Enchanting
Trending
10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé

NXT Battleground
Entertainment

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

Tory Lanez "Sorry For What" Event
Entertainment

Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars

News

Drake Picks The Dallas Mavericks To Win NBA Finals With Huge Bet

Entertainment

Ray J Hints That Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Was Intentionally Leaked On ‘The Jason Lee Show’

News

Pharrell Williams Turns To LEGO For His Upcoming ‘Piece By Piece’ Biopic

2024 Roots Picnic
Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close