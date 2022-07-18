Glorilla Performs Summer Anthem, ‘FNF’ & The Crowd Goes CRAZY! [Photos]

Birthday Bash 2022 , Glorilla
The newest CMG signee, Glorilla surprises her fans at  Birthday Bash ATL. Yo Gotti’s secret weapon hit the stage and the ladies were ready to go UP! Glorilla turned on the summer anthem ‘FNF’ & she didn’t even have to rap the lyrics, the crowd did it for her.

Check out the full photo recap below!

1. Newest CMG Label Signee, Glorilla at Birthday Bash ATL 2022

2. Glorilla Birthday Bash ATL 26

3. Glorilla Performs Summer Anthem, ‘FNF’

4. Glorilla Pipin’ Up!

5. Glorilla moments before heading on the stage

6. Glorilla Performing #BirthdayBashATL

7. Glorilla Stage Visual

8. Glorilla x Blac Youngsta

9. Glorilla x Hot 107.9

10. Lights bright for the rising star

11. Glorilla Performs Summer Anthem, ‘FNF’ & The Crowd Goes CRAZY!

