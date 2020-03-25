If your reading this it must be your birthday..plot twist you can’t go out this year. Due to the COVID-19 virus spreading mostly every state has called for everyone to stay home.

Listen Live

Many people go out and meet up with friends for a night out but this year the plans have altered. No worries though, we got you! Here are some steps you can follow to have the best birthday at home so you can dodge getting the Coronavirus.

Have a virtual cheers and most importantly Happy Birthday!!

RELATED:

5 Things You Can You Do To Better Yourself When You’re Stuck In The House

5 Businesses You Can Start During Social Distancing

How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing was originally published on rnbphilly.com