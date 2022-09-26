More Mess: “It’s Giving Coke” Trends On Twitter, Nicki Minaj Appears To Be The Target

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj wasn’t thought to be a part of the current back and forth between Cardi B and Akbar V, but many on Twitter are suggesting the opposite. On Twitter, the trending topic “IT’S GIVING COKE” is ringing off and Nicki Minaj is seemingly the target.

As most Hip-Hop fans are well aware, certain artists have a collective of fans, or “hives” that put all of their energy into celebrating their respective faves. Sometimes, these groups of fans really take their roles seriously and become digital foot soldiers on the battlefield which is social media. That said, Nicki Minaj probably didn’t help matters earlier today if the subtweeting Cardi B accusations are true.

Rewinding just a bit, Cardi and Akbar V got into a nasty war of words on Twitter which took a left turn after the Bronx superstar delivered low blow after low blow toward her Atlanta counterpart. Akbar fired back by bringing up Cardi’s husband, Offset, and his cheating scandals along with her stripper past. Cardi fired back by calling out Akbar for having five children by five different men and a failed sexual relationship with Young Thug among other digs.

Minaj tweeted a vague “Still ugly btw” that fans believe was aimed at Cardi B. And beyond the assumption, it was made clear that Nicki and Akbar are aligned creatively and otherwise so it’s all of the makings of a battle royale of mudslinging that trickled down to the Queens superstar.

Under every tweet using the #itsgivingcoke” hashtag or making mention of the trend, the fans are taking heavy shots at Nicki Minaj. Again, we are not taking sides and we’re just reporting the facts but keep scrolling to see the reactions from Twitter below.

