NE-YO — Fantastic Voyage Cruise Setlist

As the ocean breeze meets the rhythm of soul, Ne-Yo brings his signature blend of class, charisma, and timeless hits to the Fantastic Voyage stage.

With over two decades of chart-topping success, Ne-Yo’s catalog is the soundtrack to modern R&B: the confessions of “So Sick,” the passion of “Sexy Love,” and the freedom of “Champagne Life.”

Expect a seamless journey through slow jams, dance floor anthems, and moments of pure emotion.

Whether you fell in love to “Because of You,” found strength in “Miss Independent,” or danced through life with “Give Me Everything,”

Ne-Yo reminds us that real R&B never goes out of style — it simply evolves.

Welcome aboard a night of rhythm, romance, and real music.

1. Stay 2. Because of You 3. Miss Independent 4. She Got Her Own 5. Champagne Life 6. Sexy Love 7. Handle Me Gently / One in a Million (Aaliyah Tribute Blend) 8. She Knows 9. Pushback 10. U 2 Luv 11. Play Hard (Ne-Yo verse only) 12. Time of Our Lives (Pitbull) 13. Give Me Everything (Pitbull) 14. Closer 15. So Sick 16. Mad 17. Mirror 18. Let Me Love You 19. Make Me Better 20. Miss Independent