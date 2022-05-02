Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Met Gala

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 Met Gala is undoubtedly the biggest fashion event of the year and is officially underway! What’s often called the Oscars of fashion, this annual event is the time for our favorite celebs to put their best feet forward and pair their unique styles with incredible fashions created by high powered designers as they walk down the legendary red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will serve as an exploration of American Fashion, featuring displays from 13 American periods showcased in rooms around the museum and featuring designs from Brooks Brothers, Lloyd Kiva New, and more.

This year, the celebs did not disappoint and as always, the gworls showed up with their hair, nails, makeup, and fashions on point. To stay on this year’s theme, we saw a lot of all-black and white looks, an array of monochromatic colors, and of course, eye-catching accessories that definitely told a story.

From Lala Anthony’s burgundy slay designed by LaQuan Smith to Venus Williams in an all-black Chloé look and everything fashionable look in between, let’s get into some of our favorite stand-out looks from the big night.

