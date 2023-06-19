Russell Simmons could have minded his business on Father’s Day, but here we are. The Hip-Hop icon, and alleged sexual assaulter, is getting dragged by one of his daughters, and his ex-wife, who is accusing him of being an abusive gaslighter.

It seems to have started when Ming Lee Simmons dropped a not-so-cryptic shot at dad when she saluted her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, on Father’s Day. Rush wasn’t feeling this and offered some shade of his own.

On Monday (June 19), Kimora and Aoki Lee Simmons, 23, (who just graduated from Harvard) went live and offered up all the tea about their estranged relationship with Russell Simmons. Kimora was first up, sharing that they blocked Simmons a long time due to his alleged harassment but he was fronting like everything was peaceful.

Then Aoki went live and tearfully recounted her dad’s alleged gaslighting. Russell actually joined and apologized, but the Internet ain’t buying what he’s selling, respectfully.

Aoki also shared receipts, uploading a bunch of texts and even audio that supported her claims.

We’d remiss that after being accused of sexual assault, Simmons jetted off spend most of his time in Bali, which many suspect is a tactic to avoid dealing with the accusations. Another elephant in the room is that Simmons started dating Kimora, allegedly, when she was still a teen.

It goes without saying that Twitter has plenty to say about this mess, and we compiled some of the more poignant messages from the opinionated in the gallery below.

Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On was originally published on hiphopwired.com