Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out Following Airport Assault On Boyfriend: “I APOLOGIZE TO CHRISTIAN”

Sha’Carri Richardson may have been acquitted of assault charges after striking her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, in July, but social media backlash has forced her to issue a public response.

So late Monday night, the track star hopped on social media to admit she made a mistake and plans on doing the inner work.

“More than anything, definitely a lot of self-reflection. A lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody I have a deep appreciation for,” she says in the video. “Holding myself accountable. Taking this time to getting myself a certain level of help that will reflect who I am in my heart and my spirit than I allowed myself to be in this moment.”

She said she wants to be a better person for herself and her family, and thanks her fans for keeping her accountable to “being my best self.”

“I refuse to run but will face everything that comes to me head-on. But you gotta go through in order to get through,” she ended the video.

Richardson didn’t outright speak on the altercation she had with Coleman or name any specifics, but did follow up with a written statement naming him and apologizing.

“I APOLOGIZE TO CHRISTIAN,” she begins. “HE CAME INTO MY LIFE & GAVE ME MORE THAN A RELATIONSHIP BUT A GREATER UNDERSTANDING OF UNCONDITIONAL LOVE FROM WHAT I’VE EXPERIENCED IN MY PAST.”

She continued, blaming her traumatic past for her unacceptable actions.

“DUE TO MY PAST TRAUMA & PAIN, I WAS BLIND & BLOCKED OFF TO NOT ONLY RECEIVE IT BUT GIVE IT. I LOVE HIM & TO HIM I CAN’T APOLOGIZE ENOUGH,” she wrote. “MY APOLOGZY SHOULD BE JUST AS LOUD AS MY ACTIONS HONESTLY LOUDER. TO CHRISTIAN I LOVE YOU & I AM SO SORRY.”

The controversy came after a July 27 incident at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Security footage revealed Richardson arguing with Coleman and shoving him several times —once knocking him off balance into a column— and later throwing a pair of headphones at him.

Once at the TSA checkpoint, police questioned her and later booked her on a charge of domestic violence, fourth-degree assault. Coleman didn’t press charges, so she was released the next day.

See the reaction to Richardson owning up to her mistake below.

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out Following Airport Assault On Boyfriend: “I APOLOGIZE TO CHRISTIAN” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

