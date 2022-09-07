Witch Doctor: Azealia Banks Takes Shots At Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye, Everybody

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Azealia Banks might not be releasing music at the clip she did at the top of her career, but she still gets the people talking. The Harlem rapper posted a series of social media posts taking aim at the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and past target Kanye West.

Azealia Banks took to Instagram Stories this week and fired off missiles toward some of the biggest names in entertainment. Banks had plenty of pointed marital advice for Beyoncé, going so far as to say the singer is “sad” and to leave her husband, Jay-Z, for a “Jamaican man.”

“Hate comparing, but Bey really dropped the ball on the aspirational pieces,” Banks began. “She looks sooooo obviously sad with JAY-Z, and watching that every drain year after year just turns me off from how powerful she seemed to me as a kid.”

Banks also had some shots to throw in the direction of ‘Ye, centering her words on the producer’s treatment of Teyana Taylor’s career and stating that West is clamoring for white approval.

“Can you please stop riding white dick and use the same power u used to get that white girl Lana an H&M campaign on Teyana and make her a wealthy black woman?” Banks said. “Teyana was ur little boo for a second and she was 19. You made ALOT of promises to that girl but all you’ve done is [think] I care about ‘fade’ a beat u sent me in 2012 that I told u fierce was better than.”

She added, “If everyone can just *steal* ur sh*t Maybe it’s time to realize you don’t really HAVE anything. Addidas wasn’t going to make u billionaire and not keep rights to the name of the shoe. Just be realistic and stop trying to paint the white people you traded out plenty of black investors for — for your obsession with white approval.”

On Twitter, folks are kicking themselves for having to partially agree with Azealia Banks considering some of her controversial comments towards certain individuals. We don’t expect that Banks’ latest social media rants will garner a response from her subjects, but the chatter on Twitter is high and hard to ignore. We’ve got those reactions below.

