Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo And CMG The Label Close Out Birthday Bash ATL 2022

Birthday Bash ATL was a zoo when it came to live performances, but the whole vibe shifted for the better once Yo Gotti hit the stage for a headling set that also featured Moneybagg Yo and a full takeover from CMG The Label.

From EST Gee blessing one lucky fan with a pair of Balenciagas to a performance by newest signee GloRilla that might’ve just been the start of a meteoric rise in hip-hop, this was the set that many people in attendance definitely went home thinking about. See it for yourself below!

Take a minute to check out the gallery below to see Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo And CMG The Label closing things out the right way at this year’s Birthday Bash ATL:

