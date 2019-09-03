CLOSE
Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For $10 Million Over Lookalike Ad Campaign!!!

 

Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Pop star Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for “unauthorized use” of her “name, image, likeness and music” in an ad campaign, which ran after Grande refused an endorsement deal with the clothing giant.

