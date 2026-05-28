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Apollo Liberace Defies Algorithms, Teases New Music

Apollo Liberace Defies Algorithms, Teases New Music on Freestyles Pod

Published on May 28, 2026

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Rising R&B artist Apollo Liberace recently joined DJ Remedy on K97.5’s “The Freestyles” podcast to discuss his creative journey, high-fashion influences and highly anticipated upcoming project, “Absolute Cinema.”

Liberace, praised by Remedy for bringing a refreshing R&B vibe reminiscent of Steve Lacy, spoke about the importance of authentic representation in his art.

He detailed the challenges of navigating industry meetings where executives push for algorithm-driven, TikTok-friendly tracks. Instead, Liberace chooses to empower his own voice, celebrating the genuine connection he builds with his community of fans.

He recalled the unmatched feeling of sharing that authentic energy with a diverse crowd of 20,000 people while opening for Lil Wayne in Illinois.

The musician also detailed his upcoming album, “Absolute Cinema.” The project features the current single “FMR,” an energetic collaboration with Tyler Yahweh.

Liberace also teased an unreleased summer anthem, “Body Count,” featuring Jeremih.

Adding an innovative twist to his music rollout, Liberace revealed plans for a unique AI application to accompany “Body Count.”

The interactive app will ask users questions and scan a 360-degree video to playfully calculate their “number,” a move sure to spark cultural conversations across social media platforms.

By staying culturally connected and true to his creative vision, Liberace continues to craft an inclusive, dynamic journey for his listeners.

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