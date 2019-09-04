Kevin Hart Will Require Major Rehab After Car Accident

Kevin Hart has a long road to recovery ahead oh him. The actor and comedian will require some very extensive physical therapy after that horrific car accident that he was involved in over the weekend according to TMZ.

Sources say that Kevin should be released from the hospital at the end of this week, but he will have to attend regular physical therapy sessions in order to help him get back in good health. Hard had successful back surgery on Sunday, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

