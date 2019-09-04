CLOSE
Showtime Says
HomeShowtime Says

Kevin Hart Will Require Major Rehab After Car Accident

'Funny Is Funny' Kevin Hart's Search For The Next Comedy Superstar

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Kevin Hart has a long road to recovery ahead oh him. The actor and comedian will require some very extensive physical therapy after that horrific car accident that he was involved in over the weekend according to TMZ.

Sources say that Kevin should be released from the hospital at the end of this week, but he will have to attend regular physical therapy sessions in order to help him get back in good health. Hard had successful back surgery on Sunday, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Kevin Hart , showtime says

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close