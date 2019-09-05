CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

*BREAKING* Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement!!!

Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has announced that she will retire and “have her family.”

Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLPics / ATLPics

Related Stories:

Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of Toxic Relationships: “I Really Used To Think Love Had To Hurt”

Remy Ma Defends Nicki Minaj (VIDEO)

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

announcement , artist , family , nicki minaj , rapper , retirement , singer

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close