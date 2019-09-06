Juelz Santana’s Home Could Be Foreclosed On While He’s In Prison

A Wells Fargo bank in New Jersey is attempting to foreclose on the home of rapper Juelz Santana, even though he is currently serving jail time for carrying a loaded gun into an airport.

The lawsuit filed by Wells Fargo bank claims that Juelz has not responded to attempts to attempts to collect on his debt. They are requesting a judge to rule that the loan is in default. If the judge rules in the bank’s favor, Wells Fargo will be able to foreclose on the home and have it auctioned off. The foreclosure was initiated in February, and claimed that Santana has not made a mortgage payment since July 2018.

The home was purchased back in 2005 for $540,000. Juelz financed $486,000 on the home with an interest rate of 8.5%. The property is now worth $391,000. This is the third time that Santana has face foreclosure on the home.

He is expected to be released from prison in 2021.

Also On K97.5: