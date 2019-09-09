Rihanna, Drake, Migos, The Weeknd and Kanye All Scheduled To Release New Music This Fall!

This is big news! For one, the #Navy has been waiting several years for #Rihanna to update her fans on when she’ll be releasing new music. Her last album #Anti was in 2016 and we’ve all wanted an honest, truthful answer on when the music is dropping. The #Fenty CEO has been busy building her empire with her Savage x Fenty lingerie, high fashion Fenty label and beauty brand.

Finally, Universal Music France held its yearly “open session” where the label shares its reports of the year so far and anticipates what’s to come for the following months. They listed Rihanna’s album set to drop in December 2019!

We are so excited! Along with Rih Rih, other exciting drops will be coming from #Migos , #Drake, #TheWeeknd and #Kanye respectively in November 2019. It’s lit!

