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Everything You Need to Know About DaBaby’s Be More Grateful Festival

Here's your complete guide for Dababy's Be More Grateful Festival: tickets, lineup, weather and more.

Published on June 12, 2026

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DaBaby Billion Dollar Weekend 1
Source: Keontre Asher / Keontre Asher

Hip-hop fans from across the Carolinas are heading to Concord this weekend for one of the biggest events of the summer. DaBaby’s inaugural Be More Grateful Festival takes over Route 29 Pavilion on Saturday, June 13.

When and Where Is It?

The Be More Grateful Festival takes place Saturday, June 13 at Route 29 Pavilion in Concord, North Carolina. Gates open at 1 p.m. and fans can expect a full day of performances from some of hip-hop’s biggest names.

Can You Still Get Tickets?

Yes. Last-minute tickets are still available as of publication.

Fans can purchase tickets through the festival’s official website at BeMoreGratefulFest.com or through the event’s official ticketing partner. Organizers have repeatedly reminded fans that capacity is limited and demand has been strong leading into the festival weekend.

Who’s Performing?

DaBaby put together one of the most diverse hip-hop lineups North Carolina has seen in years.

Scheduled performers include:

  • DaBaby
  • 50 Cent
  • Busta Rhymes
  • Waka Flocka Flame
  • Boosie Badazz
  • Webbie
  • BigXThaPlug
  • Big Boogie
  • YK Niece
  • Bubba B
  • Trap Dickey
  • Fetty P Franklin
  • Mellow Rackz

Additional performers and DJs are also expected throughout the day.

What Makes This Festival Different?

The Be More Grateful Festival is more than just a concert. Organizers describe it as a celebration of food, music, culture, and community. The event is one of the biggest hometown initiatives DaBaby has launched in the Charlotte area and serves as a major addition to North Carolina’s festival scene.

With artists representing multiple generations of hip-hop, fans can expect everything from classic anthems to today’s hottest records all on one stage.

What’s the Weather Looking Like?

If you’re attending, prepare for a hot summer day.

Current forecasts call for mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees in Concord on Saturday. Some forecast models show a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms, but the day is expected to be largely dry and very warm.

Festival-goers should consider bringing:

  • Sunscreen
  • Sunglasses
  • A hat
  • Comfortable shoes
  • Plenty of water to stay hydrated throughout the day

Before You Go

Arrive early, stay hydrated, and make sure your phone is fully charged before heading to Route 29 Pavilion. With a lineup featuring DaBaby, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Waka Flocka Flame, BigXThaPlug, Boosie, Webbie, and more, the Be More Grateful Festival is shaping up to be one of the biggest hip-hop events North Carolina has seen this year.

For tickets, festival information, and updates, visit the official festival website at BeMoreGratefulFest.com.

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