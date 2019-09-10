Love And Hip Hop Star #AlexisSkyy Speaks On Being Robbed At Gunpoint And Holds A Protest At Robbery Location

Ladies, we have to be extra careful in these streets when we’re traveling alone. Over the weekend, #AlexisSkyy and her friend #SabrinaPeterson, claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint at a gas station.

A few weeks ago, Alexis’s boyfriend #Trouble the rapper shared an #Instagram post stating that he’s willing to pay to get the car back. The two ladies shared the details about this ordeal with Atlanta’s 11-Alive. They were reportedly at a QT gas station when they stated two black males carjacked them of Sabrina’s 2019 black Maserati truck worth 110K. Police reports state that Sabrina stepped out of the vehicle, as it was still running to speak with Alexis. Then, a silver Corvette pulled up and a man got out of that vehicle and into the Maserati truck. Alexis also made a video stating that she was pumping air into her tire and at one point a man held a gun out asking for her car.

Alexis and Sabrina held a protest at the QT location where the incident happened because they claim that there has been an increase in crime in that area, especially against women, but Atlanta police aren’t doing enough to protect them.

We are so glad that these two ladies are safe and for the crooks, we’re praying for you.

