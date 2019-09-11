The Big Year: Chance The Rapper Pushes Back Tour To 2020

Chance The Rapper fans will have to wait just little bit longer to experience his newest effort in person. He is officially putting his family as his first priority.

Complex is reporting that the Chicago MC has decided to put his tour on the back burner. His wife has just given birth to his second child thus he will take time to spend with his family. He took to his Instagram account to explain his decision. “I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work” he wrote.

He continued to the stress the importance of being present for his newborn. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

Thankfully this delay has been carefully thought over by Chance and the tour’s producer Live Nation Entertainment who publicly supported his decision. “We congratulate Chance on the birth of his daughter and support him while he takes time to be with his family,” as per their press release.

The 2020 tour has yet to be announced but consumers who purchased tickets will be able attend their rescheduled dates or receive a full refund.

