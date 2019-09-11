“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Starting Your Business

Gerrika Bunte of “The Moms Lounge” in Raleigh helps women start their vision and dream of owning their own business and more…

Listen in as Gerrika gives some tips on how to get started with your own business….

Here’s what a new study says about “Working Women.”

There are more single women in the workforce than ever, and that’s having a profound effect on the US economy. Working women contribute more than $7 trillion to America’s economy.

Bio…

Gerrikka Bunche, affectionately known as Rika B., is a wife, mother, coach, entrepreneur, and friend. She is also a “Mom Enthusiast” which is very befitting as she fulfills her purpose and passion for inspiring and motivating mothers to break society’s “just a mom” standard.

Rika B. obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from NC Central University in 2010. Her HBCU Love Story, friendships, and experience play an intricate role in her success. There are parts of her dear ol’ NCCU in every aspect of her life- love, business, family, etc. and she is honored to be #NCCUMade.

In 2015 Rika launched Childish, an international brand and headquarters for dope tees and has been a #MamaOnTheGrind ever since. After several moments of desiring a space to network with other moms in the RDU area who are balancing babies and business as well, she created what she wished existed and launched Mom Redefined in January 2017. Mom Redefined is the platform used to encourage moms to chase their dreams as hard as they chase their kids. From this great venture, The Mom Lounge was opened in Triangle Town Center Mall in Raleigh, NC. The Mom Lounge is a one stop shop for the Mama on the Grind that features co-working spaces, shopping exclusively with MOMpreneurs, Mommy ThinkTanks, and so much more.

Originally from Robersonville, NC, Gerrikka now resides in Raleigh, NC with her husband, Terrence Sr, and their children- Terrence II (Deuce) and Taylor (Bee). A God fearing woman addicted to random dance battles with Deuce, blowing bubbles with Bee, Target runs, traveling, and all things fun and random, she somehow finds a way to balance it all. Rika B. is rooting for everybody Mom’n and doing everything she can to pave the way for the millennial mom, redefined.

contact: (919) 605-9344

Facebook & Insta: Momredefined

Website: http://www.getredefined.com

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Starting Your Business was originally published on thelightnc.com

