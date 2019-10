18 years ago, New York City was struck by an unforgettable tragedy. Today, we remember the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

Related Stories:

14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

Remembering 9/11

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: