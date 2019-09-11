CLOSE
Tekashi 69 Reportedly Set To Testify Against Former Gang Affiliates In Upcoming Trial!!!

Rapper Tekashi 69 has been behind bars since his arrest back in November 2018 for racketeering charges. We were all surprised to see he was arrested, but even more surprised when he became a federal witness. Since his arrest, it has been confirmed that he is a cooperating witness and has agreed to testify against some of his former affiliates.

