Big news for DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole. The couple announced today that they are expecting their second child together. Khaled told fans earlier today that his family is growing and their three-year-old son Asahd will soon be a big brother. Khaled has been a great example for fathers around the world and even made Asahd the executive producer of his 10th album “Grateful”

No word yet on the an expected deliver date, but according to Khaled the new baby will be a boy.

Also On K97.5: