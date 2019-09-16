CLOSE
A Surprise Beyonce TV Special Airs Tonight!!!!!

Beyonce Presents: Making the Gift will give fans a behind the scenes look at the creation of Queen Bey’s Lion King album. The special is set to air tonight on ABC.

Beyonce and Jay Z photos December 2017

Source: Beyonce / Courtesy of Beyonce.com

