Young M.A. Reveals That She Is No Longer Gay

Rapper Young M.A. dropped a bomb earlier today when she revealed that she doesn’t want to be identified as a lesbian woman anymore.

In an interview, the rapper explained to ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ that she does not consider herself as a gay woman. She went on to tell that she doesn’t see the need to have labels or pronouns. She would rather be referred to as a human being who is romantically attracted to women… OH! She also said that rappers should ditch their LGBTQ angle because “If we don’t want to be separated and we want people to accept us for us why are you still separating yourself? To me, it doesn’t make sense.”

She also said that she would like to star in a remake of the hit movie “Set It Off”… Any idea which character she wants to play?