KFC Just Revealed A New Chicken Sandwich With Donut Buns, Whew!

The chicken sandwich obsession has just begun. After #Popeyes announced that they were officially “sold out of chicken sandwiches”, other restaurants have concluded that they’ll take matters into their own hands.

Monday, #KFC announced that they will be testing a new combination of fried chicken and glazed doughnuts. Customers will have two options which includes : a chicken and doughnut basket meal for $5.49 or a chicken sandwich for $5.99, featuring a fried chicken patty between two doughnut buns. The first meal for $5.49 will include chicken tenders or bone-in chicken plus a doughnut.

You can also just order the donut alone for $1.00. The new items will be available only for a limited time, though KFC didn’t mention when it will end. They may sell out just like Popeyes.

Is this move far-fetched? Or is this a genius idea to join in on the chicken sandwich craze?

