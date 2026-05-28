D’USSÉ Releases Limited-Edition Box Set Honoring JAŸ-Z

JAŸ-Z and his continued relevance in Hip-Hop culture are a testament to the impact his music has made over the past three decades. D’USSÉ, the cognac brand co-founded by JAŸ-Z, is honoring the Brooklyn star’s 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, with a limited-edition box set and more.

D’USSÉ announced its plans to honor JAŸ-Z’s epic anniversary via a national program featuring limited-edition releases and exclusive fan experiences. And along with the celebration of Reasonable Doubt this year, Hov’s celebrated The Blueprint album is celebrating a milestone as well, with 25 years in the can.

The obvious standout in this national celebration is the release of the JAŸ-Z 30 D’USSÉ VSOP box set, which includes a branded box commemorating the occasion. The box set is currently available at select retail locations nationwide, and there will be several events across major cities, including Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Washington D.C., New York, and Philadelphia, connecting fans with the moment up close.

“Mr. Shawn Carter’s codes of ambition, craftsmanship, and excellence are woven into the DNA of D’USSÉ, and JAŸ-Z30 is a powerful reflection of that legacy,” says Gigi DaDan, General Manager of D’USSÉ. “For 30 years, he has shaped culture through music, art, style, and philanthropy, and as a brand built as an extension of his innovation, D’USSÉ has continued to redefine the cognac category while honoring its heritage. D’USSÉ was created to celebrate those forging their own path — and we believe the best moments are meant to be shared. There’s no better way to mark 30 years than raising a glass to community, legacy, and what comes next.”

Along with the box set, D’USSÉ is proud to unveil a refreshing themed cocktail, the CODE30, using the brand’s VSOP expression as its base. The recipe can be found below.

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CODE30 Recipe:

1.5 oz D’USSÉ VSOP

0.75 oz Amaretto

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Soda Water to top

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Add soda water to top. Garnish with lemon wheel.

To learn more about the box set and the larger campaign, click here.

To keep up with all things D’USSÉ, click here.

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Photo: D’USSÉ

D’USSÉ Releases Limited-Edition Box Set Honoring JAŸ-Z was originally published on hiphopwired.com