Today Is National Pepperoni Pizza Day: Where To Get Deals

Today, September 29, 2019, is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, check out the following deals :

* Cicis Pizza:

Get a free unlimited kid’s buffet with purchase of an adult buffet and large drink Friday with a coupon. Also, there are carry out deal through Sunday: Buy any size pepperoni pizza and get a second for 50%. Both coupons are available at http://www.cicis.com/offers.

* Domino’s:

Three-topping carryout pizzas are $7.99, the company announced in a tweet.

* Marco’s Pizza:

Friday through Sunday, get a Large Pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99 at participating locations with offer code MAG999.

Go bold on #NationalPepperoniPizzaDay. Get a large pizza with bold pepperoni for $10.99 using code PEP, available on 9/20. pic.twitter.com/9nj6rpETmm — Jet's Pizza (@JetsPizza) September 17, 2019

* Papa John’s:

Get a large, one-topping pizza for $8 with promo code 1LG8 or upgrade to a large Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza for $10 with code PEPDAY.

* Papa Murphy’s:

Get 50% off online orders through Sept. 23 with a $20 minimum purchase with promo code 50YUM.

* Pizza Hut:

Pizza Hut Rewards loyalty program: Will get email deals when you buy any regular-priced pizza and get a $1 medium pepperoni pizza Friday.

