J. Cole Says His Gang Starr Verse “Is the Last Feature You’ll Hear From Me”

Cole World is going to back to that feature-less life.

J. Cole is being kind of dramatic. The North Carolina rapper says his recent guest verse on a new Gang Starr record will be his last, at least for a while.

Cole world linked up with DJ Premier to add vocals to “Family and Loyalty”, the first Gang Starr song in well over a decade.

Soon after its release, Cole took to Twitter to reveal he was going on a guest verse sabbatical.

“This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. 🙏🏿@REALDJPREMIER This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURU,” was part of the message in a tweet promoting the new single.

“This run”? He’s just getting started for real, for real, ya know?

