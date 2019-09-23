Meg Thee Stallion’s Trademark Request For #HotGirlSummer Has Officially Been Approved!

The phrase that had women living their best life this summer is about to have dollar signs behind it. #MegTheeStallion shared with sources that she was approved for the trademark behind her popular phrase #HotGirlSummer.

Sis is truly winning! Aside from her recent deal with #RocNation, she is looking to bank on her catchphrase and she explains why. “I really didn’t even know that it was going to catch on how it did. It was just me talking sh**, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be. When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I said he** no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me”.

This is a huge win. She also released a single this summer featuring #NickiMinaj and #TyDollaSign called Hot Girl Summer. Congrats are all the way in order! Her hot girl summer may just last all year!

Also On K97.5: