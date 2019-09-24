DMX Signs A New Deal With Def Jam

According to XXL, legendary rapper DMX is returning to Def Jam Records. DMX was one of Def Jam’s top-selling artists from the 1990s through the early 2000s. He released five albums overall for the label, including his two classic LPs, ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot’ and ‘Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood’, which both dropped in the same year. “Grand Champ” was his final album on Def Jam which had dropped in 2003.

Recording artist/producer Swizz Beatz recently did an interview with the breakfast club and spoke about DMX. “It’s going to be a good year for him, God willing.” “I just want it to happen so he can go

to where he been supposed to have went,” Swizz said. “He missed a lot of time, but you know what, those people still show up to them shows,” Swizz added. “He does something different with them.” Swizz believes that X will be back on top soon. DMX was serving a one-year prison sentence for tax evasion and was just released from a West Virginia prison in January. Since then he has been performing at concerts and working with longtime collaborator Swizz. X recently was on the Swizz-produced track “Just in Case,” which also featured Rick Ross. This song will serve as the opening theme for Epix’s new series

Godfather of Harlem. Follow DMX on Instagram to follow his new journey and see what’s up next!

