Issa Rae is Reportedly Producing “Set it Off”

Issa Rae has been making some very successful major power moves in the film and television industry. According to Variety, Issa Rae is set to develop a remake of Set It Off which originally

starred Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise. Rae will serve as a producer and has brought Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster back to help write the script for the re-make. Set it Off was a 90s classic movie about four friends who plot and execute elaborate bank robberies across Los Angeles with intel provided by Vivica A. Fox’s character. This movie played huge part in the success of the four women starring in the movie. Of course, there were fans criticizing the fact of a remake and saying that a classic shouldn’t me remade. One of the stars from the movie, Jada Pinkett Smith did express how she felt about the remake a month before the Issa Rae remake news.

She said “If they decide to do an extension of it in some way, recast it in some way, I personally think that’s just something you leave alone”. It’s a classic, it’s done”

Jada’s thoughts seem clear that she also thinks that a classic should not be touched. According to Where is the Buzz, Pinkett also stated that she and the rest of the film’s original stars (Queen

Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise) have no plans to do a sequel, and they will not be involved in a remake in any way. Issa Rae co-created HBO's Insecure and she also acted as writer, executive producer and actress. Earlier this year, she starred in the Universal comedy Little with Regina Hall and Marsai Martin.

