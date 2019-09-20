Michael Jackson’s Estate Has Raked In Almost $2 Billion Since His Passing!!

Reports states the executors and lawyers in charge of Michael Jackson’s estate have apparently been working very hard behind the scenes to keep his brand alive and incredibly lucrative. Recently uncovered legal documents show that since his passing a decade ago, the Michael Jackson estate has accumulated almost $2 billion, after reportedly being $500 million in debt before he died.

