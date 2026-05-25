Former Ruff Ryders Rapper Jin The MC Launches New Label

Former Ruff Ryders Entertainment rapper Jin The MC is stepping into a new era of his career. After years away from the center of mainstream Hip-Hop conversations, the former battle Rap sensation is now launching his own label imprint, Family Style Records.

As per Variety Magazine, the new imprint is being launched through Pacific Music Group, the Hong Kong-based music company co-founded by Jin alongside Ne-Yo, Indian music icon Sonu Nigam and former Warner Music Asia executive Jonathan Serbin. The company is focused on developing Pan-Asian talent while helping artists connect to a more global audience.

Speaking on the vision behind the label, Jin explained that “Family Style is about bringing people to the table,” adding that he wants to create “a home where artists can feel seen, heard and empowered to tell their stories without compromise.” He also reflected on how Hip-Hop shaped his own life, saying, “Hip-Hop gave me a voice when I was trying to figure out who I was,” and that he now wants “to help create opportunities for the next generation to discover theirs.”

Before social media turned every teenager with a smartphone into a battle rapper, Jin was really outside earning his name bar by bar. Back in the early 2000s, he became a breakout star on 106 & Park after going on an unforgettable run during the show’s legendary “Freestyle Friday” segment. Week after week, Jin cooked opponents on national television while mixing punchlines with references to his Chinese heritage in a way Hip-Hop had rarely seen at that level.

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The momentum eventually led to a deal with Ruff Ryders Entertainment, making him the first Asian-American solo rapper signed to a major rap label in the United States. At the time, the co-sign was massive. Ruff Ryders was still riding high off the success of artists like DMX, Eve and The LOX, and Jin looked like he could become the next breakout star from the camp. But commercially, things never fully connected the way many expected.

His debut album The Rest Is History generated buzz thanks to tracks like “Learn Chinese,” but it never translated into major mainstream success. As Hip-Hop continued shifting into the ringtone era and Southern rap dominance started taking over the charts, Jin slowly faded from the spotlight in the United States. Still, he never completely disappeared.

Over the years, Jin quietly rebuilt his career overseas, especially throughout Hong Kong and mainland China, where he found success through Cantonese-language music, acting and television appearances. While some American rap fans viewed him as somebody who vanished after the Ruff Ryders era, Jin was actually building an entirely different entertainment career internationally. Now he’s bringing those experiences back into the music business from the executive side.

The launch of Family Style Records feels less like a comeback story and more like the next chapter for somebody who has already lived multiple rap careers. One started in battle Rap circles and on BET. Another happened overseas. And now Jin The MC is trying to help shape what comes next for a new generation of artists.