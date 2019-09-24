Young Dro Sentenced To Jail Time For Hitting His Girlfriend With Banana Pudding

Rapper Young Dro will be spending some time behind bars. According to court records Dro plead guilty to one count of battery on a family member last week and sentenced to 12 months behind bars. The judge took it easy on him and ordered him to serve 70 days.

This all stems from an incident back in July when Dro was accused of punching his girlfriend and bruising her face. He then reportedly smashed a plate of banana pudding in her face.

The judge hearing the case also gave credit for 20 days served and will get an extra day of credit for each day served with good behavior. If all goes well, Dro should be released as soon as October 5. He will stay on probation for 12 months and will have to submit to random drug testing and counseling.

