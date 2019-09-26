BREAKING!!! J Lo & Shakira To Perform At Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show!!!

Miss Jenny from the Block and Miss Hips Don’t Lie will be performing at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show!!

Jennifer Lopez fresh from the set of Hustlers, we already know she’s ready to put on a show.

