Netflix Faces Backlash Over Upcoming Michael Jackson Documentary

Source: General / General

Just as the new Michael biopic continues dominating at the box office, Netflix is already facing backlash over its next Michael Jackson project.

The streaming platform recently announced a new three-part docuseries titled Michael Jackson: The Verdict, set to release June 3. The series will focus on Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial, where he was charged and later acquitted on multiple counts of child molestation.

The announcement immediately sparked strong reactions online. Many fans accuse Netflix of trying to capitalize on controversy while his biopic is receiving major success in theaters.

Fans Call the Timing “Suspicious”

The backlash largely centers around timing.

The Michael biopic recently crossed $700 million globally and had one of the biggest opening weekends ever for a music biopic.

Some fans feel Netflix is shifting the conversation back toward allegations and legal battles instead of celebrating his music and impact.

Social media users have been divided. Some support the documentary as an exploration of a major cultural moment, while others feel audiences are tired of revisiting the same controversy.

What the Documentary Will Cover

According to Netflix, the series aims to take a deeper look at the 2005 trial itself.

Because cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, filmmakers say much of the public only received fragmented coverage at the time. The documentary plans to revisit the case using archival footage and interviews with people directly connected to the trial, including jurors, eyewitnesses, accusers, and members of the defense.

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The project is directed by Nick Green and executive produced by Fiona Stourton.

In a statement, the filmmakers said the goal is to give viewers “a window into what was largely a closed event.”

Read more here.