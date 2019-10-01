R.Kelly Says His Health Is Declining In Jail And Asks To Be Released

If only getting out of jail was this easy! #RKelly has been in jail since July 2019 and in and out of court since then. Sources report that he hasn’t been feeling well these last couple of months, as he’s detailed various medical issues that he has been experiencing since his incarceration.

The singer was arrested for federal sex crime charges in Chicago and is facing similar cases in Minnesota and New York. Whew! That’s a heavy load to carry. His lawyer Steve Greenberg explained that Robert has not received enough medical treatment in jail and his confinement is “stifling”. He says that Kelly is experiencing numbness in his hands, anxiety, and an untreated hernia. He also added that R.Kelly is not a flight risk and that as a result he should be freed from jail as he awaits a verdict from Chicago and New York judges.

A bench warrant was issued for Robert in the beginning of September after he failed to appear at his Minnesota hearing. He is facing two charges for engaging in prostitution with someone under 18 and agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact in the state. We are keeping everyone lifted during this trying time and anxiously waiting to hear the verdict.

