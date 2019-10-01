CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gucci Mane Joins Gucci For A 2020 Campaign And Announces His New Album!!!

Rapper Gucci Mane has teamed up the Gucci as one of the faces of their Gucci Cruise 2020 campaign, alongside Iggy Pop and Sienna Miller. On the same day that the collection was revealed, Gucci Mane announced his new album will drop on October 17th

Gucci Mane

Source: Promo / Atlantic Records

Related Stories:

Twitter Reacts To Keyshia Ka’oir Davis Cashing Out For Gucci Mane Birthday

Black Tony Forgets About Gucci Mane’s Birthday

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

campaign , gucci , gucci cruise , gucci mane , Music , New Album , october 17

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close