Gucci Mane Joins Gucci For A 2020 Campaign And Announces His New Album!!!

Rapper Gucci Mane has teamed up the Gucci as one of the faces of their Gucci Cruise 2020 campaign, alongside Iggy Pop and Sienna Miller. On the same day that the collection was revealed, Gucci Mane announced his new album will drop on October 17th

