CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

{NBA Reports} The Clipper Will Be Without Paul George For The Beginning of the Season!!!

According to Ramona Shelburne, the LA Clippers forward will not play in the preseason and is targeting a November return due to surgeries on both shoulders this off season.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Game Four

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Related Stories:

Paul George Staying With Thunder After Russell Westbrook’s Wild House Party

LA Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Gives Statement And Denies Being Racist: World Reacts

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Basketball , la clippers , NBA , paul george , preseason , surgery

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close