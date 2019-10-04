Former Gang Member Found Guilty Of Kidnapping Thanks To Tekashi 6is9ine’s Testimony

Tekashi 6is9ine’s testimony has started to paly a role in the trials of some of his former homies. A jury in NYC found Anthony “Harv” Ellison guilty of kidnapping in aid of racketeering. Also, a jury fond him guilty of racketeering conspiracy and maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

Another former associate of Tekashi, Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy and drug trafficking. Ellison is the man who was accused of kidnapping and beating Tekashi in the summer of 2018. Tekashi testified that he was kidnapped as an act of revenge after his relationship with the two took a turn for the worst.

