Da Baby’s Kirk Album Debuts At No.1 On Billboard 200

Congrats are in order for NC native #DaBaby as his new album #Kirk is ranked No.1 LP in the country!

Being his second album of the year, it had an impressive 145,000 equivalent album sales in its first week out, with 8,000 of that coming from traditional album sales according to #Billboard. This equals 181.7 million on-demand audio streams, which is the fifth largest debut streaming week of the year.

Features on the album include #ChanceTheRapper , #NickiMinaj , #KevinGates , #MoneybaggYo , #Migos , #LilBaby and more! The 2019 XXL Freshman told #XXL “I feel like, since 2019. period , ain’t nobody outworked me. I done outworked everybody. And if I’m lying, let’s line it up. Let’s line up music that’s put out, let’s lineup videos that’s been put out. Period. Let’s line up day-to-day content. Show’s that’s been done”.

Ok Da Baby! We see you kept that same energy! His last album #BabyonBaby released in March and debuted at No.7 on the Billboard 200. This week’s Billboard charts also include #PostMalone , #KevinGates , #YoungThug and #Lizzo. We love to see everyone shine. Keep playing Kirk until he breaks the charts!

