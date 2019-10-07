Tyler Perry Opens The First Fully Black-Owned Studio Lot!

Over the weekend, A-list celebrities like #Beyonce , #OprahWinfrey , #TarajiPHenson and so many more gathered to celebrate the opening of Tyler Perry Studios, the first ever fully black-owned studio lot. The gala took place in Atlanta, where the studio is held and history was made. #TylerPerry is the first African-American actor/director/writer and producer to own a studio outright with no partners or corporate backing.

There were so many icons in attendance, we can’t even begin to name the list. Many were there to support this huge venture for Perry and they all walked the carpet lined with walls adorned in roses and shared so much admiration for Tyler. Even #QueenBey was starstruck! “I could feel our ancestors presence” she stated. #WhoopiGoldberg stated “Why did it take so long? Why was he the first to get it? Now he’s the man who makes the decisions, chooses the movies, and he doesn’t have to ask anybody for sh**. There is nothing better than that. He’s never on his knees. He gets what he needs because he provided it”.

Tyler kicked off the reception sharing a story about what inspired him to move to Atlanta. He also highlighted one special person in attendance who influenced him, Oprah Winfrey. He even had #WillSmith in attendance, who give words of inspiration to future actors on a guided studio tour. There were buildings dedicated to #DenzelWashington and #HalleBerry.

To top it off, #TylerPerry has his own Hollywood Walk Of Fame, where he gifted some of the lead stars of his movies and television shows with their own star. #ChinaAnnMcClain from Daddy’s Little Girls and House of Payne received one. #TikaSumpter also received a star for her many roles in his movies like A Madea Christmas. The night was one to remember.

It is an amazing thing to witness African-Americans making history. This story is one for the books. You can do ANYTHING you put your mind to!

Also On K97.5: