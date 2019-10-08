CLOSE
JT Of The City Girls Has Been Released From Prison

JT From The City Girls

The Hot Girl summer might be over, but things are about to heat up for The City Girls. Quality Control’s dynamic duo had been missing a member for a few months, but the wait is now over because JT has been released from prison. Over a year ago the Miami native was sentenced to jail time after being convicted of fraud. Of course since that time her partner in rhyme Yung Miami has been holding the torch for her.

JT is going to release new music entitled “First Day Out” later on tonight

