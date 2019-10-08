CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Simone Biles Makes History with 21st World Championship Medal!!!

The US athlete became the most decorated female gymnast of all time after she won her 21st World Championship medal in Germany.

GYMNASTICS-OLY-2016-RIO

Source: THOMAS COEX / Getty

Related Stories:

“I [Slept] All The Time Because It’s The Closest Thing To Death:” Simone Biles Explains How She Coped With Sexual Abuse

Couples We Love: Simone Biles & Her Boo Are Fit& Fab

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

gymnast , gymnastics , medal , Simone Biles , Sports , US

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close