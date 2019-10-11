Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Child With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards!

Ms. #AmberRose is a new mommy again and her son Bash is officially a big brother! Congratulations are all the way in order for Amber and her music executive boyfriend #AE as they welcome their first child together, a baby boy.

The baby’s name is Slash Electric Alexander Edwards and according to their Instagram posts, his name is rock star inspired. The caption from the new dad read “Slash Electric Alexander Edwards…the world is urs now thank you amber for loving me so much that you put ur body thru it to bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as you. Slash a rockstar”. How sweet!

The couple shared of photo of them cradling and kissing their new son. The couple began dating in 2018. They’ve been very public with their relationship and never shied away from sharing PDA on social media. We are excited that these two are happy and they welcomes a healthy baby boy into the world!

Also On K97.5: