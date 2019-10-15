White Police Officer Who Shot Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Gets Arrested

The white police offer who is responsible for the shooting death of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson while she sat in her own home has been arrested. After days of community unrest and attempts to get to the bottom of the matter the Fort Worth police have arrested their own officer Aaron Dean and charged him with murder. Dean is currently in custody and being held on a $200K bond.

No word on how he was taken into custody, but his arrest comes after he resigned from his position and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

A neighbor of Jefferson called police for a welfare check after her door was left open at 2:30am on Saturday. Body cam footage shows the Fort Worth police officer walking up to a window in the Jefferson’s office and almost immediately shooting after seeing her get close to the window. In the footage you can hear the officer telling Jefferson to put her hands up and then shooting immediately after. This all happened while Atatiana was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew in her own home!

She died shortly after the shooting…

