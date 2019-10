Jacquees is set to drop his sophomore album next week. Fans can look for the new project entitled “King of R&B” to be available on November 8th. Of course this title comes after Jacquees went viral in December of 2018 for referring to himself as the king of R&B. The album will feature the kings new single “Verify” featuring Young Thug and Gunna.

