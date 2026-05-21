Inspectors Find Water in Diesel at Fuquay-Varina Gas Station

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State inspectors found water coming out of diesel pumps in May at Summit #1, a gas station at 1325 Broad St. in Fuquay-Varina, while investigating a fuel quality complaint.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division said the issue was discovered during a complaint inspection at the Wake County station.

Water in fuel can damage a vehicle’s engine, reduce performance and, in some cases, lead to engine failure.

Inspectors temporarily barred the station from selling diesel from the affected pumps after the water was found.

After the inspection, the station took corrective steps to address the problems. According to the state, Summit #1 flushed its fuel lines, changed filters and replaced the fill pipe cap on the diesel tank.

The station also relabeled the premium ethanol-free pump as Plus ethanol-free and changed the posted octane to 89.

Inspectors later returned to the station and found the issues had been corrected.

After passing reinspection, the station was allowed to resume fuel sales from the affected pumps.